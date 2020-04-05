Cuomo defends plan to take ventilators from upstate

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Cuomo defended his plan Sunday to take ventilators from upstate hospitals and shift them downstate.
“All we’re asking for is ventilators you’re not using now and you don’t foresee using in the foreseeable future," the governor said at his daily briefing on the conoravirus spread in New York.
New York is the hardest hit state in the nation, with New York City and - increasingly - Long Island - getting the worst of the COVID-19 cases. Cuomo announced Friday a plan to take ventilators from upstate hospitals and shift them to downstate hospitals, where they are needed now. His plan immediately drew a backlash from some upstate officials.
The governor has described his plan as “borrowing,” and has said his intent is to shift resources to where they are needed most, including upstate, as the coronavirus crisis worsens here.
“We won’t lose a life if we can prevent it, and we won’t lose a life because we didn’t share resources among ourselves," Cuomo said Sunday.
However, Cuomo also said no ventilators have been taken from upstate yet.
“I just want to know where they are,” he said Sunday. “I want to know what’s Plan B, what’s Plan C if we get down to it.”
The governor also announced Sunday some tentative good news: the daily number of deaths from the coronavirus has been dropping for a few days, even as the total number of deaths in the state rose to 4,159 Saturday.
The governor also said the total number of people hospitalized, admitted to intensive care units and placed on ventilators was down Saturday, though he cautioned it’s not clear what the numbers mean, whether they represent a true leveling off of the virus’s ravages, or simply a “plateau,” a brief pause before it resumes its upward trend.
