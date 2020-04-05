Gouverneur Central staff have been busy preparing meals for students

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gouverneur Central School District staff have been busy preparing more than one thousand breakfast and lunches each day.
School busses are delivering those meals to children in the district.
“To do this, knowing that we are continuing to do what we need to do, is just very rewarding. It’s a good feeling to know that we know that they are at least eating two meals a day,” said Krista Wainwright, the head cook at Gouverneur Elementary.
Wainwright says the district plans to continue to keep serving food this way until kids are back at school.
