Lieutenant Governor Hochul looking to protect tourism season

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - With the statewide shutdown in place, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul says the north country will have no problem maintaining tourism this season if it’s safe to travel by that time.
Hochul spoke with 7 News anchor Jeff Cole earlier this week.
When asked about the status of the upcoming tourism season in the tri-county area, Hochul said if traveling is considered safe by the summer months, she believes people will depend on “stay-cations” in New York instead of leaving the country.
"We won’t have any trouble reminding people of how magnificent upstate is and how the north country has so many treasures. I’ll be part of that initiative. That’s why I’m already focused on the recovery of our communities,” said Hochul.
Hochul says she also wants to protect the investments made in downtown Watertown, part of the $10 million revitalization grant money the city received in 2017.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.