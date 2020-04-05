A look back: What can happen in 7 days

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - In the last 7 days, Sunday worship happened over the airwaves and the web, people provided critical supplies to those who need it most, and a gym became a factory for protective shields.
“Its been an amazing amount of community spirit and partnering and really thinking outside the box,” said Beth Fipps of Samaritan Medical Center.
There was change.
Milk was poured and uncertainty came as demand dried up, local businesses put up barriers, and soldiers were safely separated from loved ones.
“We’ve only been gone 30 plus days, so another 2 weeks is really nothing,” said SFC Samuel Brown of Fort Drum’s 1st Brigade Combat team.
And, experts say the food you eat is safe, local businesses asked you to pay it forward and hospitals prepared.
“All of the hospitals in the north country, I think stand ready to provide high quality care to their patients and community and have responded well to what the governor has requested from each of us,” said Richard Duvall, CEO of Carthage Area Hospital.
Free meals were given to say thank you.
And a young man got a special birthday surprise.
“This is like the most greatest biggest birthday I’ve ever had,” said Jayden Ieppert.
There's no question that life has been put on pause, and things have been postponed.
But through it all, the north country stood tall and kept swinging.
