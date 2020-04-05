Mary Besio, 90, of Massena

Mary was born on December 14, 1929 in Chase Mills, New York, the daughter of the late Wendell and Helen (Reizer) Smutz. She attended Norfolk School graduating in 1947. Mary later attended Secretarial School in Syracuse New York. She married Nelson Besio on November 21, 1948 at St. Mary’s Church in Massena. He later predeceased her in 1995. Mary started working at Alcoa as a secretary and later stayed at home to raise her son. In 1979 she started working at St. Mary’s Parish and retired after 33 years of dedicated service in 2012. Mary was a member of the Sacred Heart League and Knights of Columbus Auxiliary. Mary was dedicated to her Parish and could always be found helping out any where she was needed. She enjoyed playing cards on Monday nights with the ladies and attending Bingo weekly as well as her trips to the Casino.