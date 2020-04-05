LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - In Lowville Saturday, it was a musical way to brighten the day.
Norma Zehr was playing accordion for people stopping in for take-out and drive-thru coffee and bagels at The PB&J Café.
According to Jeremiah Papineau, who submitted the video above, The PB&J Café's owner Dawn Roggie says Norma may end up being a regular attraction at their locally-owned business during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Watch the video above to see how Norma has been entertaining patrons at the café.
