State: realtors must show properties ‘virtually’

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Not so fast.
After first deciding realtors are “essential” and could go back to work showing properties, the state has now partially reversed course again.
Empire State Development, which is part of state government, said Thursday night that realtors can “only transact business in their offices or show properties virtually, and anything else is off limits.”
Realtors were initially told they could show properties again.
The Rochester Democrat & Chronicle reported the state’s partial reversal came after a pushback from realtors, who said health and safety come first.
That was evident in 7 News reporting last week, before the restrictions were put in place, when one realtor told us “We are excited, but we are proceeding with caution.
“We want our agents to be safe and we want our buyers and sellers to be safe so we need to do it responsibly.”
The state’s action affects some 500 realtors across the north country.
