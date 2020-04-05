Sunday: Lewis County COVID cases remain at 8

(Public Health officials are asking you contact them at 315-376-5108 if: you visited Lowville Walmart on March 27 between 6:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m or you visited Lowville Tractor Supply on March 28 between 9:30 a.m. and 9:40 a.m. If you visited these places, but are from another county, not Lewis, you’re asked to contact your home county’s health department.)