Sunday: Lewis County COVID cases remain at 8

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis County reported no change Sunday morning in the number of COVID-19 cases in the county.
That’s after the number jumped for five to eight Saturday evening, and county officials said one person who tested positive visited both the Lowville Walmart and Lowville Tractor Supply.
(Public Health officials are asking you contact them at 315-376-5108 if: you visited Lowville Walmart on March 27 between 6:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m or you visited Lowville Tractor Supply on March 28 between 9:30 a.m. and 9:40 a.m. If you visited these places, but are from another county, not Lewis, you’re asked to contact your home county’s health department.)
Sunday morning, Lewis County Public Health said 132 people have been tested in the county, with 108 negative results, eight positives and 16 pending. 62 people are in quarantine, and eight people are in isolation.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.