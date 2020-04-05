Sunday: more than a hundred COVID cases in north, as Jefferson County reports 8 new

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There are now more than 100 positive tests for COVID-19 in northern New York, after Jefferson County reported eight new cases Sunday.
Combine Jefferson County’s new total of 34 with St. Lawrence County’s Sunday total of 61 and Lewis County’s eight cases, and the total for the three counties is 103.
There was some good news to report from Jefferson County, despite the eight new cases. County administrator Robert Hagemann noted “as of today, there are not yet any hospitalizations to report.”
Jefferson County has tested a total of 683 people, with 649 negative results and 34 positives. That means about five percent of the tests are coming back positive.
Six people have recovered, while 28 people are in mandatory isolation; 72 people in mandatory quarantine; and 111 people in precautionary quarantine.
Hagemann noted, as he has over the last week, " there still is no area of concentration or geographic connections between the current cases that has tested positive."
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.