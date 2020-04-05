Sunday: St. Lawrence County adds another three cases

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The number of COVID-19 cases in St. Lawrence County grew by three Sunday, bringing the total there to 61.
In a statement, Public Health Director Dana McGuire said there continue to be five hospitalizations related to the positive cases.
McGuire said the county’s map - showing location of the virus on a town by town basis - will be updated Monday.
"As we’ve stated before, the reality of the situation is that every place is potentially a location that you could catch the virus.
"Please continue to stay home. Keep surfaces clean, maintain social distancing recommendations, wash your hands with soap, stay home if sick, and encourage others to do the same.
“Finally, please show kindness to others,” McGuire said in the statement.
