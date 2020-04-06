Changes at Volunteer Transportation Center

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There are changes at the Volunteer Transportation Center because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The VTC’s Jeremiah Papineau outlined some of them in a virtual interview aired on 7 News This Morning. You can see his interview in the video.
The organization has scaled its transportation back to only life-sustaining appointments such as chemotherapy and dialysis.
And, like other nonprofits, the VTC had to cancel several fundraisers, putting a financial strain on the organization.
If you’d like to donate, visit volunteertransportationcenter.org.
