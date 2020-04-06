Chilly to start, sunny & warm by afternoon

Monday AM Weather
By Beth Hall | April 6, 2020 at 6:05 AM EDT - Updated April 6 at 6:05 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Monday and Tuesday might be the best days of the week weather-wise.

It was chilly and a little foggy to start Monday. It will be a sunny day with highs in the low 50s for most in the north country. Higher elevations might have highs in the mid- to upper 40s.

It will be mostly sunny on Tuesday with highs in the mid-50s.

There’s a chance of occasional showers on Wednesday and rain is likely on Thursday. There’s also a chance of rain on Friday.

Highs will be around 50 on Wednesday and in the 40s on Thursday and Friday.

It will be in the mid-40s on mostly cloudy on Saturday.

There’s a chance of rain on Sunday. Highs will be around 50.

Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.