Chilly to start, sunny & warm by afternoon

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Monday and Tuesday might be the best days of the week weather-wise.
It was chilly and a little foggy to start Monday. It will be a sunny day with highs in the low 50s for most in the north country. Higher elevations might have highs in the mid- to upper 40s.
It will be mostly sunny on Tuesday with highs in the mid-50s.
There’s a chance of occasional showers on Wednesday and rain is likely on Thursday. There’s also a chance of rain on Friday.
Highs will be around 50 on Wednesday and in the 40s on Thursday and Friday.
It will be in the mid-40s on mostly cloudy on Saturday.
There’s a chance of rain on Sunday. Highs will be around 50.
