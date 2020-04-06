Clayton S. Boney, 72, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Clayton S. Boney, 72, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 25th. A private funeral service will be held under the direction of the French Funeral Home, Gouverneur, NY. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Clayton is survived by his loving wife Linda D. Ferrara. Two sisters, Cynthia C. Fuller of Fowler, NY and Sue Ellen Caswell of Waddington, NY. He also leaves behind treasured nieces and nephews, Tina Caswell, Trudy Caswell-Ryan, Troy Caswell and Barbara Fuller Finnie and was predeceased by a niece, Bonnie Fuller. He loved his great-nieces and great-nephews, and was honored to be godfather to his great-nephew Mason G. Caswell. Also, he enjoyed lifelong friendships with Mark Horvath, Bridgewater, NJ, Scott Rumble, Gouverneur, NY and David Mead of Key Largo, Fl.
Clayton was born in Gouverneur, NY on January 22, 1948. He was raised in Hailesboro, NY by his parents, the late Francis W. and Elaine G. (Tuttle) Boney. He graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1967. After graduation, he was drafted by the US Army where he served in Korea on the DMZ line until 1970. After being discharged from the Army, he returned home and married his high school sweetheart, Patsy A. Moe. They started their life together in Somerset, New Jersey as Clayton pursued his career with JJ Newberry and as regional manager of textile retail stores. After Patsy’s untimely death in July of 1994, he found comfort and companionship with their cherished dog Abby.
Clayton remained in New Jersey as he worked towards a new career in the financial industry. The values he learned as an Eagle Scout were beneficial as he began educating himself through local college courses and workshops. His work ethic and determination eventually led to his position with Merrill Lynch Investment Group. He retired from Merrill Lynch in 2008.
As in his work, his determination to stay fit and healthy served him well before and after he met and married his new love, Linda Ferrara. They were both avid gym-goers and fitness enthusiasts. They built their home in Chalfont, PA which Clayton took much pride in, whether it was the house maintenance or the beautifully manicured property. They traveled extensively visiting Alaska, Canada and several National Parks in the U.S. as they made their way around the country. And, of course, he always had time for his beloved family, often traveling north to Gouverneur and Waddington, NY. Clay’s infectious smile would warm your heart whenever you were with him. He loved the company of family and friends, enjoying gatherings and sharing conversation in which he was always selfless and humble.
Donations may be made in Clayton’s memory to St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center, P.O. Box 5281, North Branch, NJ 08876.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.