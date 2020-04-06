Clayton S. Boney, 72, of Gouverneur

As in his work, his determination to stay fit and healthy served him well before and after he met and married his new love, Linda Ferrara. They were both avid gym-goers and fitness enthusiasts. They built their home in Chalfont, PA which Clayton took much pride in, whether it was the house maintenance or the beautifully manicured property. They traveled extensively visiting Alaska, Canada and several National Parks in the U.S. as they made their way around the country. And, of course, he always had time for his beloved family, often traveling north to Gouverneur and Waddington, NY. Clay’s infectious smile would warm your heart whenever you were with him. He loved the company of family and friends, enjoying gatherings and sharing conversation in which he was always selfless and humble.