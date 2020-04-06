COVID-19 Monday night: the numbers, how it’s affecting the north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The number of people testing positive COVID-19 in Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Lewis counties climbed to 112 on Monday.
St. Lawrence County now has 63 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
St. Lawrence County has found a place to quarantine up to 40 people, if necessary.
Jefferson County reported Monday 41 people have the coronavirus.
Lewis County’s positive cases remained at 8.
Monday marked the first time a north country hospital reported having COVID-19 patients in intensive care units.
Several people are hospitalized at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg and one patient is isolated at Watertown’s Samaritan Medical Center.
Governor Andrew Cuomo said schools and non-essential businesses will remain closed through April 29. This is a change from the previous date of April 15.
This June’s Regents examinations will be cancelled. It unclear how - or whether - the cancellation will affect graduations.
Governor Cuomo said social distancing appears to be working as hospitalizations, intensive care unit admissions and intubations are all down, suggesting a possible flattening of the curve.
With businesses closed, people out of work and not going anywhere, local municipalities are concerned about sales tax revenue. That’s the money they heavily rely on to make up a budget.
In its new poll, Siena College asked questions of 800 New Yorkers to find out how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting them. The results? More stress and anxiety.
The pandemic has limited the types of legal cases to “essential matters.” Contract disputes, malpractice cases and divorces are not considered essential. We spoke with a local lawyer about that.
An exchange student’s time at South Jefferson School was cut short because of the COVID-19 outbreak. His friends decided to send him off with a parade.
