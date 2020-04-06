COVID-19 Sunday: what we learned today

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s entirely symbolic, but we passed an unwelcome milestone Sunday. The total number of positive tests for COVID-19 in the north country now exceeds 100.
That includes eight new cases in Jefferson County and three more cases in St. Lawrence County.
A little bit of good news: the number of people who died from COVID-19 across New York state decreased slightly Saturday.
Governor Cuomo delivered that good news Sunday, though he cautioned against drawing too many conclusions from it. The governor also defended his plan - so far it’s just that, a plan - to take ventilator units from upstate hospitals and move them downstate.
Changes brought on by the COVID-19 crisis: Citibus in Watertown makes it easier to get to the grocery store; in Gouverneur, as in other districts, if the students can’t come to school to get fed, the food comes to them.
Looking ahead, a top state official stays optimistic when it comes to tourism this year in northern New York.
And once again it bears reminding how much has changed over the last week.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.