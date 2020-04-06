Creatively passing the time? Send it to 7!

Creatively passing the time? Send it to 7!
Singing and dancing bears. One way people are spending time during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. (Source: Dave Parker via Send it to 7)
April 6, 2020 at 7:27 AM EDT - Updated April 6 at 7:27 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Many people have some spare time while locked down during the COVID-19 pandemic and they’re sharing how they’re using it with us with our Send it to 7 feature.

Here’s a quick look at some:

The staff at Beaver River Central School are letting their students know they are missed. The staff collaborated on a lip-sync video, reminding their students they "can’t touch this.”

Bears singing and dancing along the St. Lawrence River?

in Lowville over the weekend it was a musical way to brighten the day Norma Zehr found a musical way to brighten people’s day in Lowville over the weekend. She played the accordion for people stopping in for takeout and drive-through coffee and bagels at The PB&J Café.

You can share your videos and photos here and via our 7 News mobile app.

Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.