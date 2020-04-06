Creatively passing the time? Send it to 7!

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Many people have some spare time while locked down during the COVID-19 pandemic and they’re sharing how they’re using it with us with our Send it to 7 feature.
Here’s a quick look at some:
The staff at Beaver River Central School are letting their students know they are missed. The staff collaborated on a lip-sync video, reminding their students they "can’t touch this.”
Bears singing and dancing along the St. Lawrence River?
in Lowville over the weekend it was a musical way to brighten the day Norma Zehr found a musical way to brighten people’s day in Lowville over the weekend. She played the accordion for people stopping in for takeout and drive-through coffee and bagels at The PB&J Café.
You can share your videos and photos here and via our 7 News mobile app.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.