Cuomo keeping schools, businesses closed until April 29 as ‘social distancing appears to be working’

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There may be a glimmer of hope when it comes to COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York state.
During his daily briefing Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said social distancing appears to be working.
In the graph above, early projections (the lines in orange and blue) showed the state would need 55,000 to 110,0000 hospital beds.
The purple line shows the state is tracking better than the initial models, which the governor said is good news.
He said hospitalizations, intensive care unit admissions and intubations are all down, suggesting a possible flattening of the curve.
"It is hopeful, but it's also inconclusive and it still depends on what we do," said Cuomo. "If we are plateauing, it's because social distancing is working so we have to make sure the social distancing actually continues."
Cuomo said schools and non-essential businesses will remain closed through April 29. This is a change from the previous date of April 15.
He also announced the fine for violating the social distancing mandate is now increased from $500 to $1,000.
To date, 4,758 New Yorkers have died from COVID-19. However, the daily number of deaths from the virus is down from the peak death toll of 630 in one day.
He said 130,689 people in New York have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the governor, 16,837 infected people in the state are hospitalized, with 4,504 in intensive care.
He said 13,366 people have been discharged from the hospital.
