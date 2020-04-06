David Nevills, 77, of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWNY) - David Nevills, 77, of Irish Avenue, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the Samaritan Summit Village Nursing Home in Watertown.
David was born on December 9, 1942 in Champion, New York, son of the late Arthur and Fannie (Wheeler) Nevills. He attended Champion School House and went on to work for various farms in the area. He also worked at St. Regis Paper Co. in Deferiet for a time. On November 28, 1975 he married Deborah Davenport. The marriage ended in separation.
David enjoyed family gatherings and had a love for the outdoors.
Survivors include a son, Davie Nevills; four daughters, Fannie (Gerald) Way; Denise (John) Bragg; Deborah (Ford) Miller; and Amber and companion Lucio Mendez; several siblings, Frank (Shirley) Nevills; Harold Nevills; Nancy (Jim) Parker; Judy (David) Hut; Helen Pierce; 11 grandchildren; Marty, Justion, Keirra, Makayla, Wava, Deseree, Jasmine, Jenna, Kartina, Audrionna, and Navaeh and one great-grandson, John David.
He is predeceased by a sister, Karen and her husband Gordan Vroman; a sister-in-law, Joy Nevills; a brother-in-law, David Pierce; as well as a son-in-law, Marty Paro.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at the Samaritan Summit Village, namely Lori Major & Danielle Thomas-Hartman, for the loving care they provided.
Per David’s request, no public services will be held.
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.