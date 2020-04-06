RUSSELL, N.Y. (WWNY) - Dennis K. Harris Sr., 75, of Russell, died on April 4, 2020, at Champlain Valley Physician Hospital, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, has been entrusted with arrangements.
A graveside service will be at a later date in the Hermon Cemetery, Hermon, with Military Honors.
He is survived by his son Dennis Harris Jr. of Plattsburgh, a daughter, Melanie and her husband Jeremy Chaney of Carthage, a sister, Christine and her husband Jack Lafferty of Lecanto, Florida, step siblings, David Fenlong of DeKalb Junction, Gary Fenlong of Heuvelton, Donald Fenlong of Naples, Michael Fenlong of DeKalb Junction, Sue Bessette of Pyrites, Diane Warner of Heuvelton, a sister in law, Lucy Harris of DeKalb Junction, four grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his son Richard Harris, siblings, Floyd Harris, Cheryl Harris, step siblings, Ronald Fenlong, and Sally Mandigo.
Dennis was born on February 28, 1945, in Gouverneur, to the late, Floyd H. and Flossie McIntyre Harris Sr.
He married Joan Conto on November 16, 1965 in Dover Plains, New York, and she died on January 25, 2016.
Dennis was in the Army from 1965 -1967 serving in Vietnam. He was a supervisor/carpenter for Northland Associates in Syracuse, until he retired in 2007. Prior to that he worked as a ward supervisor at Wassaic Developmental in Wassaic, New York.
He was a member of the VFW Post 1231 in Canton and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and carpentry work.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.