Exchange student gets surprise send-off

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - An exchange student’s visit to Adams, New York was cut short because of the COVID-19 outbreak. While that maybe didn’t come as a surprise, his send-off did.
Ruban Murugan, an exchange student from Malaysia, is heading back to his home country early because of COVID-19 concerns worldwide.
Since he came to the north country in January, Ruban attended South Jefferson High School, went to church, and volunteered anywhere he could.
"When he came, he told us that he wanted to make a difference and he has - a big difference," said Connie Elliott, parade organizer.
So to thank him, his friends in Adams decided to send Ruban off with a parade.
"Things that are unexpected turn out to be the best moments of your life, which explains everything right now. It is the best moment of my life," said Ruban.
Ruban says he's thankful for the people here who opened up their arms and their homes to him.
"You know, they say that we give them an experience, but for me I get so much more back than what I've had to give," said Elsie Mullin, Ruban's host mother.
"You don't have to be someone rich, someone powerful. You can be someone coming from the middle of nowhere. I was no one, but if I could make a difference then everyone else could," said Ruban.
And since his time was cut short, he says he plans to come back and visit.
