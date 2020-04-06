Franklin County woman dies in weekend fire

BANGOR, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Franklin County woman is dead following a fire over the weekend.
State police say the fire early Saturday morning on County Route 22 in the town of Bangor killed 49 year old Corinna MacRabie. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers say 44 year old Brian Snyder escaped the fire. He was treated for smoke inhalation.
MacRabie’s body was taken to the University of Vermont Healthcare Network at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh where an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
Police say the fire is under investigation, but is not believed to be suspicious.
