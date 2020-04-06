Guest Blogger Weighs in on The Tiger King

Netflix presents one of its most outrageous docuseries, Tiger King. It highlights the insane business of exotic animal trade and private zoos. It features a man named Joey Exotic, otherwise known as the ‘Tiger King’. The nickname stems from the fact that he owns a staggering total of 267 tigers. He is a gay, gun owning, Libertarian from Oklahoma, who owns a private zoo. In the series you get a deep, up close view of what happens in that zoo and the cult like following that surrounds it. On the cover you get to see exotic animals from around the world at his zoo, but you also get to see some of the grim realities that come with owning a zoo. This includes the mistreatment of animals, unsafe work conditions, and the abusive power owners’ have over their employees.