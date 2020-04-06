Jo Jo Rabbit - Movie Review

Jo Jo Rabbit was nominated for five Oscars and won for best adapted screenplay for its writer/director Taika Waitati. It is based on the novel by fellow New Zealand native Christine Leunens called Caging Skies. It is the story of Jo Jo a 10 year old German boy who aspires to be a Nazi and joins a youth Nazi training camp in the waning years of World War 2. He isn’t exactly a stellar candidate, especially when he is asked to kill a rabbit as part of his training and he lets it go; hence his nickname going forward. Still, Jo Jo Rabbit has plenty of enthusiasm and a supportive imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler, himself. Waitati plays Hitler gleefully, and the scenes between him the talented young actor playing JoJo- Roman Griffin Davis are some of the funniest in the film. The establishment of Hitler not only as a comic character but as an imaginary one immediately adds a bit of levity to a very heavy subject matter. Yes it is a comedy, and it is about Nazis and a kid’s worship of Nazism and Hitler. The film is also a drama and can break your heart as quickly as it makes you laugh out loud. It takes a talented director to weave through comedy and drama so seamlessly without awkwardness and Jo Jo Rabbit is nothing less than a tour-de-force for Waitati who manages to instill a comic book/graphic novel feel, with fantastic, vivid visuals, yet great attention to period detail.