June Regents exams will be cancelled

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - This June’s Regents examinations will be cancelled.
The official announcement from the Board of Regents is expected Tuesday. Chancellor Betty Ross said details will be revealed Tuesday as well. Ross’s comments came during a meeting of the Regents Monday.
It was not immediately clear how - or whether - the cancellation will affect graduations this June.
Word of the cancellation circulated Monday among school superintendents in northern New York.
Governor Cuomo announced Monday that schools will continue to be closed until at least April 29.
