Kelly Lynne Marasco, 55, of Gouverneur

She loved music. While working as a nurse you could often hear her belt out any number of songs while shimmying and shaking down the hall with her medication cart. Residents, patients, and family members alike were entertained by Kelly and enjoyed her playful and humorous demeanor. Kelly lived loud and unabashedly. She was an individual and marched to her beat, self-assured that she was who she was and was proud of that fact. Though she died young, she regaled her coworkers with many a story about the life she lived, the fun she had, and did so with no regrets. She left this world on her own terms and leaves behind a legacy of caring. She was always doling out advice, even when it was hard to hear, and she was the first to help anyone that asked.