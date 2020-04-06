Kelly Lynne Marasco, 55, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Kelly Lynn Marasco, 55, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at University Hospital in Syracuse.
There are no funeral services and she will be laid to rest in East Riverside Cemetery in Gouverneur. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Kelly was born in Gouverneur on February 20, 1965, the daughter of Felix and Connie (Hall) Marasco.
She graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1983 and attended nursing school to receive certification as a licensed practical Nurse. Kelly worked at the Kinney Nursing Home until transferring over to E.J. Noble Hospital which transitioned into Gouverneur Hospital.
Kelly had great love for animals, especially cats. She dreamt of being a marine biologist when she was younger. She loved any pictures of kittens, watched countless videos of cats, and never missed an opportunity to snuggle and love a cat. One of her favorite pastimes was watching YouTube videos and engaging on Facebook, often to the dismay of others who she playfully argued with. She had a great love for murder and crime shows, often able to speak verbatim of crime scenarios. Kelly was a Sprite connoisseur. There was nothing better than an ice cold can of Sprite and a delicious meal. She often spoke for her love of cannoli and encouraged others to love it as well. She loved t-shirts, shopping at Kinney Drugs and Stewarts, and playing games on her tablet.
She loved music. While working as a nurse you could often hear her belt out any number of songs while shimmying and shaking down the hall with her medication cart. Residents, patients, and family members alike were entertained by Kelly and enjoyed her playful and humorous demeanor. Kelly lived loud and unabashedly. She was an individual and marched to her beat, self-assured that she was who she was and was proud of that fact. Though she died young, she regaled her coworkers with many a story about the life she lived, the fun she had, and did so with no regrets. She left this world on her own terms and leaves behind a legacy of caring. She was always doling out advice, even when it was hard to hear, and she was the first to help anyone that asked.
Kelly is survived by her 2 sons Nicholas Marasco and Joey Marasco, her companion Daniel Backus, her father Felix Marasco, her aunts, uncle, and cousins. She is predeceased by her mother Connie Brown, stepfather John Brown, and stepmother Elizabeth Marasco.
Besides her immediate family and many friends, Kelly leaves behind a nursing family; work daughters Alexis Rowe, Kayli Dusharm, Samantha Rusin, Amanda House., Amanda Clement, Michalla Wainwright, Erin Hughes, Denise Murray, Katelynne Kulp, Denise Recore, Jenelle Fuller, and Erica Fishel; work sisters Sallie Emrich, Reen Woods, and Dawn Bango; mentors Julie Henry and Deb Bates; work mother Linda Soto; a sister in shenanigans Kim Harmer; and her work husband, Jason Matice. Kelly not only provided comedic relief to her workers and patients; but she boosted staff morale as well. She was the matriarch of her nursing family and will be missed immensely.
Memorial donations in Kelly’s memory are suggested to Friends 4 Pound Paws, PO Box 394, Gouverneur, NY 13642.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.