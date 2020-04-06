Maintain distance or wear face masks, DoD says

WASHINGTON (WWNY) - Everyone on a U.S. Department of Defense installation must wear a face covering if they’re not six feet or more from anyone else.
A release says “all individuals on DoD property, installations, and facilities will wear cloth face coverings when they cannot maintain six feet of social distance in public areas or work centers.”
The guidance applies to all service members, DoD civilians, contractors, families (when they’re not in their homes), and all other individuals on DoD property.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public where social distancing is difficult, especially in places where there is a high risk of catching the coronavirus.
The DoD also has a web page for people to keep abreast of the military’s response to the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.