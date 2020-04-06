Man allegedly damages car & sets fire to pickup truck

St. Lawrence County Sheriff arrest (Source: WWNY)
April 6, 2020 at 6:26 AM EDT - Updated April 6 at 6:26 AM

PIERREPONT, N.Y. (WWNY) - A town of Pierrepont man is accused of setting a pickup truck on fire during a domestic incident on Sunday.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say they had to put out the fire 38 year old Jason Schumaker allegedly started on the gas fill spout of a Ford F-150.

Before that, he allegedly broke the windshield and dented the hood of a Chevrolet Malibu.

Earlier, deputies say, Schumaker had been in a physical altercation with a victim and threw several household items around inside the home with three children there.

He was charged with third-degree arson, third-degree criminal mischief, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Schumaker was arraigned in Pierrepont town court and released on his own recognizance.

The court issued a “no-harass” order of protection for the victims.

