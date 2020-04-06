Marsha E. Ashland, 73, of LaFargeville

LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Marsha E. Ashland, 73, of State Rt. 180, passed away, Friday, April 3, 2020, while under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County.
Born on August 3, 1946 in Brownville, NY, she was a daughter of Eugene A. and Edna M. Salter Sanford and attended LaFargeville Central School.
Marsha married Raymond G. Ashland on September 21, 1991 in LaFargeville, NY.
She worked as a waitress for the Holiday Inn, Watertown, NY for twenty years, then for the WIC Program, Watertown, NY, moving to Casper, WY, in 1994. She worked for Parkway Plaza in Wyoming, retiring in 2000. Then moved back to LaFargeville, NY in 2013.
Marsha was a member of the Airport Christian Fellowship Church, Dexter, NY. She had a strong Christian faith and enjoyed gardening, birdwatching, home decorating and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include her husband of 28 years, Raymond; three children, Ronalee and Tim Ashland, LaFargeville, NY, Katrina Mora, New Bremen, NY, Paul and Sally Barkley, LaFargeville, NY; four sisters and two brothers, Dawn and John Krupcale, FL, Gail Sanford, Queensbury, NY, April Sanford, Casper, WY, Christine and Dan Rusaw, Theresa, NY, Bruce and Jackie Sanford, LaFargeville, NY, Paul Sanford, Watertown, NY; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her parents, a son Patrick Barkley, two sisters, Faith Sanford and Sharon Sanford Doldo, and a brother, Marc Sanford, all passed away previously.
Services will be at the Airport Christian Fellowship Church at a later date and time.
Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com.
