Poll: most New Yorkers worried about personal financial fallout from COVID-19

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - More than three-quarters of New Yorkers are worried about the impact the coronavirus pandemic will have on their finances.
According to a Siena College poll released Monday morning, 32 percent are somewhat concerned about finances and 45 percent are very concerned.
Nearly half are worried about being laid off and 51 percent are worried they won’t be able to pay their monthly bills.
Almost all – 95 percent – are either staying at home or social distancing. Only 4 percent say they’re going about life as usual.
The poll also looked at the emotional toll the outbreak is having. Eighty-two percent of those surveyed say they are worried about their health, 68 percent say their anxiety levels are up, 66 percent say they feel powerless, and 62 percent are “starting to feel like this will never end.”
For most, the social isolation is getting to them, with 53 percent saying that not being with other people is making them feel lonely and 60 percent saying that they think they would go crazy if they couldn’t see and talk to people on the internet.
The poll did reveal a small silver lining: about three-quarter of those surveyed say they are enjoying the small things in life and the extra time they get to spend with family.
A random phone survey of 402 New York residents was conducted from March 30 to April 2 along with an online survey of 400 more.
The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.6 percent.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.