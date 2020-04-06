Pollster talks about ‘striking’ findings of COVID-19 survey

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The latest poll from Siena College is breaking down how the coronavirus is changing daily life right here in New York state.
In its new poll, Siena College asked questions of 800 New Yorkers to find out how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting them. The results? More stress and anxiety.
"What you think of when you wake up in the middle of the night, that's important. What you're worried about, to what degree has this pandemic led to concerns that for you are very real," said Dr. Don Levy, the director of the college's research institute.
The poll indicates that 95 percent of New Yorkers surveyed are either quarantining or practicing social distancing, while only 4 percent are going about life as usual.
Dr. Levy says an overwhelming 68 percent of people say their anxiety has gone up. And a majority are stressing over serious financial problems.
"It's striking to me that over half of us are saying right now, we're concerned about meeting our monthly obligations and close to half of people under the age of 50 are worried about laying off," he said.
These types of polls are different from political-themed ones the college normally puts out.
Dr. Levy says the college is currently polling upstate chief executive officers to question how the pandemic is affecting business. That will get released April 15.
