Rita Kidder, 97, of Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Rita Kidder, 97, died early Saturday morning, April 4, 2020 at the Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility in Lowville, where she had been a resident for several years.
Rita was born on July 10, 1922 in Watertown, New York, daughter of the late Ernest M. and Annie P. (Loshaw) Randall. After graduating from high school, she worked as a newspaper inserter for the Watertown Daily Times.
On July 27, 1939 she married Gerald R. Kidder in Rodman. Together the couple lived on a farm on State Route 12 for 62 years. Gerald passed away on August 4, 2004.
Rita loved to garden and read. She was still reading right up until her final days.
Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Gerald and Ellen Kidder of Jackson, Georgia and a daughter, Norma Robbins of Copenhagen, NY; five grandchildren, Scott Robbins of Copenhagen, NY; Cheri and Dave Jones of Clay, NY; Carl and Kristen Kidder of Lafargeville, NY; Stephen and Sheila Kidder of North Carolina; Terry and Paul Erdner of Watertown, NY; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by a son-in-law, Ronald Robbins as well as a brother, Ernie Randall and a sister, Muriel White.
No public services will be held.
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., and condolences may be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
