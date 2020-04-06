Samaritan Medical Center treating patient with COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown's Samaritan Medical Center is reporting its first inpatient case of COVID-19.
Officials said Monday that the patient arrived at the hospital with respiratory problems and, based on symptoms, was tested for COVID-19 and admitted to the hospital.
The hospital said the patient was cared for using all necessary precautions and, when the test came back positive, those precautions continued. The patient is in mandatory isolation.
While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports more than 70 percent of COVID-19 infections do not warrant hospitalization, individuals with certain risk factors – such as diabetes, heart, lung and kidney disease, or other underlying conditions – do need to be hospitalized.
This patient has particular risk factors, officials said.
Samaritan staff treated the patient with the highest level of caution from the start of care.
Appropriate use of personal protective equipment (PPE) was followed, and the patient did not come in contact with any other patients at Samaritan.
Hospital staff, who examined the patient and continue to provide care, are using all appropriate measures to avoid exposure to the virus.
Meals and other items that would normally be delivered to a patient by nonclinical hospital staff are only being delivered to this patient by a small clinical team.
“Samaritan has been anticipating its first inpatient COVID-19 case for weeks and was well-prepared for this to happen,” said SMC Chief Operating Officer Andrew Short. “Our caregivers are following all appropriate protocols for patient and employee safety, and we thank them for responding quickly and cautiously to this patient’s situation.”
Prior to Monday, people in Jefferson County who tested positive for COVID-19 have not needed hospitalization.
Officials said the hospitalized patient will remain in isolation at Samaritan for the duration of their care and, when discharged, will complete mandatory isolation under supervision of the Jefferson County Public Health Service.
Samaritan reminds the community that its COVID-19 Resource Line – 315-755-3100 – is staffed seven days a week from 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.
People who think they might need testing, have symptoms, or been around those with COVID-19, are urged to call before going to the hospital or other healthcare facilities.
