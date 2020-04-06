Several COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Several people are hospitalized at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg for COVID-19.
According to hospital spokesperson Amanda Hitterman, the patients are being treated in an intensive care unit.
She said she couldn't disclose the exact number of COVID-19 patients because of privacy concerns.
However, she said the number is more than 2 and less than 5. (The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department said Monday there have been 4 hospitalizations related to the virus.)
Hitterman said the patients checked into the hospital between Friday and Sunday.
The infected people did not contract the virus at Claxton-Hepburn and have not been exposed to other patients, she said.
Hitterman also said it's critical that people with symptoms call ahead before going to the hospital or clinics to avoid spreading the virus.
If you need to make an appointment at either the Ogdensburg or Canton CHMC Respiratory Clinic, call the CHMC Nursing Advice Hotline at 315-713-6655 for screening and further instructions.
