State police arrest Massena man following pursuit

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Massena man has been charged with drunk driving following a pursuit in Massena early Saturday morning.
State police say they tried to pull a vehicle over that was driven by 41 year old Cory Blanchard after it entered State Route 37 in the eastbound lane and headed west.
Blanchard allegedly failed to stop and they pursued him to Malby Avenue in Massena.
Troopers say he refused a test to determine his blood alcohol content. He was ticketed for DWI and third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer.
He will answer the charges in Massena village court at a later date.
