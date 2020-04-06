Washington state returns ventilators for use in New York

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says the state will return more than 400 ventilators of the 500 it has received from the federal government so they can go to New York and other states hit harder by the coronavirus.
The Democratic governor said Sunday that his statewide stay-at-home order and weeks of social distancing have led to slower rates of infections and deaths in Washington.
Washington has 7,666 confirmed cases of the virus and 322 deaths, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally on Sunday afternoon.
New York has more than 122,000 confirmed cases and more than 4,000 deaths.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday the Chinese government facilitated a 1,000-ventilator donation from billionaires Jack Ma and Joseph Tsai, who co-founded the e-commerce giant Alibaba.
Cuomo also said Oregon volunteered to send 140 more breathing machines.
