Woman hospitalized after crashing ATV into a tree
By Diane Rutherford | April 6, 2020 at 12:02 PM EDT - Updated April 6 at 12:02 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - An ATV crash in St. Lawrence County sent a woman to the hospital over the weekend.

State police said 27 year old Beth Myott of Bombay was driving an ATV on a trail off Quinell Road in the town of Brasher Saturday when she struck a tree at a high rate of speed.

She was thrown from the vehicle.

Police said she suffered abdominal injuries and was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital for treatment.

Her condition was not immediately available. We’ll update this story if we receive information.

