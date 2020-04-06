Woman hospitalized after crashing ATV into a tree

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - An ATV crash in St. Lawrence County sent a woman to the hospital over the weekend.
State police said 27 year old Beth Myott of Bombay was driving an ATV on a trail off Quinell Road in the town of Brasher Saturday when she struck a tree at a high rate of speed.
She was thrown from the vehicle.
Police said she suffered abdominal injuries and was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital for treatment.
Her condition was not immediately available. We’ll update this story if we receive information.
