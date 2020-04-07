Another nice day ahead

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The morning’s a bit chilly, but the afternoon should be pretty great.
The rest of the week, though, won’t be quite so nice.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s.
Clouds and rain move in overnight. Some places could see some snow mixing with the rain early Wednesday. Rain will be hit or miss until early afternoon.
Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 50s.
Thursday will be rainy, breezy, and cooler. Highs will be in the mid-40s.
Snow could mix with rain early Friday and it changes to all rain for the afternoon. Highs will be around 40.
It will be in the low 40s under partly sunny skies on Saturday.
There’s a chance of rain Sunday. Highs will be around 50.
It will be in the mid-40s and rain is likely on Monday.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.