Career-Tech All-Star: Macee Trudeau

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Macee Trudeau wants to work in a beauty salon.
“I really love hair so much and it’s just something I always wanted to do,” she said. The Carthage student is the 7 News Career-Tech All-Star for April 7, 2020.
She says she’s found the cosmetology program at the BOCES Bohlen Technical Center in Watertown to be very helpful.
“I think that the program is something that a lot of kids should look into,” she said, “because no one can take your trade away from you.”
