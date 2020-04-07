DEXTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Cullen D. Countryman, 58 of Dexter passed away the morning of April 6th 2020 at home following a battle with cancer; his family by his side.
Cullen was born September 11, 1961 in Watertown, the son of George “ Tug” and Sally Smith Countryman. He graduated from Lyme Central School and Jefferson Community College.
Cullen worked his younger years bailing hay, cleaning fish to make extra money. He later worked for P&C Stores starting at the age of 16 in the produce department working his way up the ladder to Produce Manager and later Store Manager. He bought the Dexter Market in 2005 fulfilling a life- long dream of owning his own store. He and his wife Jody built a new store and turned the old store into a Laundromat and Liquor Store. His wife and children all helped working in the store.
Cullen was a member of American Legion in Dexter, Brownville Rod and Gun Club and their Trap Team, Ducks Unlimited. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, his tractor, building tree stands and working in his yard. He loved spending time with his family and made sure his children knew to take nothing for granted and start the day with a smile. He was often seen singing or dancing at his store. His infectious laugh, always a joke and loved to make people smile. His family was always close to his heart.
Cullen married Katrina Yott June 4, 1983. That marriage ended in divorce. He married Jody L. Gardener July 17, 2010 at their home.
Cullen is survived by his wife Jody, children include Shellie Green and companion David Brown of Dexter, Jamie Countryman of Syracuse, Sarah Countryman and Todd Farrington of Sackets Harbor, Katelin Countryman and Travis Johnson of Dexter, Douglas Green and Jessica Garloff of Baltimore, Maryland, Ryan and Jessica Green of Hannibal, NY, Justin Green and Novina Pangelinan of Dexter. His mother Sally Smith of Chaumont, and brothers Terry and Rebecca Countryman of Chaumont, Kevin and Karen Countryman of Cape Canaveral, Florida, Michael and Jeanette Countryman of Avon, Indiana also survive. Grandchildren are Adrianna, Maggie, Garrett, Graier,Gavin, Ava, Makayla, Ryker, Thomas , Kekoa, and Monroe. He has numerous nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews. Also his mother-in-law Shirley Gardner of Carthage survives.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the family home at a later date to be announced. There are no calling hours. Donations may be made to the Countryman Scholarship Fund being set-up at General Brown Central School. Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to dexterfuneralhome.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.