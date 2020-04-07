Cullen D. Countryman, 58, of Dexter

Cullen was a member of American Legion in Dexter, Brownville Rod and Gun Club and their Trap Team, Ducks Unlimited. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, his tractor, building tree stands and working in his yard. He loved spending time with his family and made sure his children knew to take nothing for granted and start the day with a smile. He was often seen singing or dancing at his store. His infectious laugh, always a joke and loved to make people smile. His family was always close to his heart.