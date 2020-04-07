Free webinar offered to help local businesses

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce is inviting businesses across the tri-county region to join a Zoom conference call to hear about funding opportunities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It's fee and will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m.
The call will cover information about the Development Authority of the North Country & North Country Alliance programs and the Small Business Administration Loans and Paycheck Protection Program.
Chamber President & CEO Kylie Peck appeared on 7 News This Evening with anchor Jeff Cole on Tuesday to talk about the conference call.
