Heuvelton man jailed for allegedly violating order of protection

HEUVELTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Heuvelton man landed in jail after allegedly slapping someone and violating an order of protection.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 63 year old Kenneth Sloan allegedly slapped someone in the mouth while that person had a “no harass” order of protection against him.
He was charged with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment.
Sloan was arraigned in Macomb town court and sent to county jail on $10,000 bail.
The court issued a “no contact” order of protection for the victim.
