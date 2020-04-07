JCC offers WiFi hot spots in parking lots

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College has turned its parking lots into WiFi hot spots.
That means students can stay in their cars, connect to the internet and do their classes, which have all gone to online teaching.
The school's WiFi extends about 40 feet outside buildings.
Students can still come to campus and remain safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We certainly wanted to be sure we respected social distancing. We didn't want students to leave their vehicles. We don't want students out and roaming about campus and joining together. We want to keep people safe," said JCC Chief Information Security Officer Don Horton.
Horton says if they need to, students can sign out a laptop through the college by calling the IT help desk.
