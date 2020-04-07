Jean V. Arquiett, of Brasher

Jean is survived by one son, Glenn, Arquiett of Colton, three daughters, Mrs. John (Jane) Sharp of Gilford, NH, Mrs. Jan Kipp of Massena and Mrs. Robert (Sharon) Arquiett of Brasher. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Bryon and Angela Kipp of Norwood, Crystal Kipp of Potsdam, Kyle Griffin of Brasher and Amy Griffin of Plattsburgh, three great grandchildren, Brian Gates, Breyonna Kipp and Colt Griffin, many nieces and nephews.