Jean V. Arquiett, of Brasher

BRASHER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jean V. Arquiett, a resident of Untied Helpers (Riverview) in Ogdensburg, passed away Saturday April 4, 2020.
Due to the coronavirus, services will not be held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held by her immediate family in the spring. Arrangements are entrusted with the Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.
Mrs. Arquiett was born March 17, 1938 in Brasher, daughter of the late George and Amelia (Dishaw) Dillabough of Moira. Also predeceasing Mrs. Arquiett was a sister, Barbara A. Brown of Brushton.
Mrs. Arquiett attended school in Brushton. She worked many years for home health care services of St. Lawrence County until her retirement in 2009.
She loved to cook large holiday meals, being with her family and spending time with her beloved cat, Cocoa. She was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church and a lifetime member of the VFW and AMVETS.
Jean is survived by one son, Glenn, Arquiett of Colton, three daughters, Mrs. John (Jane) Sharp of Gilford, NH, Mrs. Jan Kipp of Massena and Mrs. Robert (Sharon) Arquiett of Brasher. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Bryon and Angela Kipp of Norwood, Crystal Kipp of Potsdam, Kyle Griffin of Brasher and Amy Griffin of Plattsburgh, three great grandchildren, Brian Gates, Breyonna Kipp and Colt Griffin, many nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions in Mrs. Arquiett’s name can be made to a Humane Society of one’s choice.
Memories and condolences can be shared with Jean’s family at www.hammillfh.com
