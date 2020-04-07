John Markanich, 88, of Depauville

DEPAUVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - John Markanich, 88, of Caroline Street, passed away, Sunday evening, April 5, 2020 at Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, NY.
Born on May 19, 1931 in LaFargeville, NY, he was a son of Andrew and Katherine Komic Markanich and attended local schools.
A marriage to Helen E. Collette in 1947, ended in divorce, then he married Jeannie Riley and she passed away in October of 2008.
In his early years, he hauled milk for Crowley’s, LaFargeville, NY and then a self-employed truck driver for many years. John was the owner of the Depauville Hotel, from the early 1970’s until 1986 when he moved south. While in Florida and Georgia, he worked for a trucking company, a car dealership, hauling cars and was a Security Guard for a time.
He was a member of the Teamster Union, enjoyed playing cards, family barbeques, his dogs, Buck and Rosie and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include four children, Alice and Ron Albro, Theresa, NY, Randy and Debbie Markanich, Ashville, NC, Helen and Jeff Helmer, Clayton, NY, Lynda Briggs and Sherman Lewis, LaFargeville, NY; thirteen grandchildren, Billie Jo Albro, Amy Albro, Ronnie Albro, Brian Albro, Jessica LaShomb, Jason Markanich, Jamie Markanich, Johnna Recor, Dereck Recor, Jacob Recor, Michael Davis, Adam Davis and Taylor Briggs; several great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
His parents, his wife, a son, John Markanich, three sisters, Alice Silvey, Mary Silvey, Kay Dixon and a brother, Andy Markanich, all passed away previously.
Donations may be made to the Jefferson County SPCA, 25056 Water Street, Watertown, NY 13601.
Private services and burial will be in Grove Cemetery, LaFargeville, NY, with Rev. Donald Briant, officiating.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com.
