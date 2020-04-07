Lawmakers approve site plans for Watertown Golf Club

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown City Council voted 4 to 1 Monday night in favor of approving the site plans for Watertown Golf Club.
Those improvement plans include a 50 space parking lot for golf club members, an event tent, and new buildings. The city and golf club have been working to fix issues where the golf club business spills over onto city-owned land.
Council member Lisa Ruggiero, who voted no to the approval, brought up in the meeting that some of the encroachment has not yet been fixed.
"I have concerns about whether this is ready to go forward because for me it would be restoring the parking lot, the septic encroachment and remediation and the water also being an encroachment. I think if we can get some clarification or an agreement that the owner will take care of these, than I would definitely support this," she said.
Council did add in a condition of the approval saying the golf club would have to remediate the septic tank and parking lot upon direction of the city engineer. It did not include the golf club’s pump house, which is still encroaching on park land.
