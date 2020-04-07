Mark J. McKnight, formerly of Watertown

Mark was born on August 17, 1949, in Watertown, NY, to Joan E. (Earl) and Robert F. McKnight. He graduated in 1968 from Watertown High School, where he was a long-distance runner, competitive swimmer, and music columnist for the school’s Owl Magazine. He graduated with an Associate's Degree in Liberal Arts from Jefferson Community College in 1970, and, while there, was an editor of The Word, the school’s newspaper. From there, Mark obtained his baccalaureate in 1972, from SUNY Geneseo, where majored in English and minored in Spanish. One of Mark’s favorite college experiences was spending a Spring semester in Madrid to further his Spanish studies. He spent the subsequent summer backpacking through Europe before returning home.