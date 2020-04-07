Maureen H. Carr, 59, of Watertown

Maureen was born October 24, 1960 in Watertown the daughter of David L. and Barbara Carpenter Carr. She graduated from IHC School in 1978 and attended La Ponte School of Beauty. Maureen worked in various salons before becoming a Nurse’s Aide at Whimpering Pines Nursing Home for many years, when it closed the county transferred her to Jefferson County Dog Control as an officer until her retirement in 2018.