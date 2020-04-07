Maureen H. Carr, 59, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Maureen H. Carr, 59, Watertown, died Sunday April 5, 2020 at her home under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County and her sister Kathleen Zecher.
Maureen was born October 24, 1960 in Watertown the daughter of David L. and Barbara Carpenter Carr. She graduated from IHC School in 1978 and attended La Ponte School of Beauty. Maureen worked in various salons before becoming a Nurse’s Aide at Whimpering Pines Nursing Home for many years, when it closed the county transferred her to Jefferson County Dog Control as an officer until her retirement in 2018.
Maureen is survived by a sister and brother in-law Kathleen (Calvin) Zecher, Watertown and several nieces and nephews. Two brothers, Gerald and Matthew died before her.
There are no calling hours or funeral. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Contributions may be made to Jefferson County Dog Control 21897 Co. Rt. 190 Watertown, NY 13601 or Community Action Planning Counsel 518 Davidson St. Watertown, NY 13601. Condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
