NY changes high school graduation rules after cancelling Regents exams

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state Education Department is making changes so high school students can earn a diploma.
The news comes a day after it was announced that the June Regents exams have been cancelled.
On Tuesday, the Education Department announced it has changed the requirements that students must meet in order to graduate.
Students who, during the June 2020 examination period would have taken one or more Regents examinations, will be exempted from passing the assessments in order to be issued a diploma.
To qualify for the exemption, students must meet one of the following eligibility requirements:
- The student is currently enrolled in a course of study culminating in a Regents examination and will have earned credit in such course of study by the end of the 2019-20 school year
- The student is in grade 7, is enrolled in a course of study culminating in a Regents examination and will have passed such course of study by the end of the 2019-20 school year
- The student is currently enrolled in a course of study culminating in a Regents examination and has failed to earn credit by the end of the school year. Such student returns for summer instruction to make up the failed course and earn the course credit and is subsequently granted diploma credit in August 2020
- The student was previously enrolled in the course of study leading to an applicable Regents examination, has achieved course credit, and has not yet passed the associated Regents examination but intended to take the test in June 2020 to achieve a passing score.
Typically, students are required pass a total of five of the Regents tests to graduate from high school.
The state Education Department said it will develop guidance on how schools and districts should record the exemptions from examination requirements.
Student transcripts should not reflect an examination score for any test for which the student is exempted, the department said.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.