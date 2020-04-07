Ogdensburg city council meets via videoconference

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Meeting by video conference Monday night, Ogdensburg city council members addressed the city’s fire chief vacancy.
Lawmakers decided to limit the role of "acting fire chief" to April 30.
Councilors received two letters opposed to the potential termination of city manager Sarah Purdy. One of those letters came from the Ogdensburg police supervisors union.
Last month Mayor Mike Skelly said differences between Purdy and city lawmakers have reached a point where they can no longer work together.
