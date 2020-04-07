70 people in St. Lawrence County have coronavirus, 8 are hospitalized

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County has 7 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 70.
The county Public Health Department said 8 people are currently hospitalized because of the virus.
Officials said 17 people have come off mandatory isolation and are doing well.
The map for COVID-19 cases by town is below.
According to Dr. Andrew Williams, president of the county Board of Health, St. Lawrence County has the most rapidly growing number of coronavirus cases in the entire state, including New York City.
He said the county is doubling the number of cases every 2.5 to 3 days, while New York City is currently doubling only every 6.5 days.
The increase in cases prompted Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe to issue a travel restriction advisory.
